Flush with cash: Nearly $40,000 found in restrooms

Marysville, Ohio police are trying to follow the money in hopes of finding out who left nearly $40,000 in cash in the restrooms of local businesses.

After finding nearly $25,000 in a movie theater bathroom on Saturday, May 5, over $12,000 was discovered at a local KFC.

“We’re trying to figure out whose money it is, and what possible connection it could be … to anything that we could see in the city,” Marysville Police Capt. Nate Sachs tells ABC News affiliate WSYX-TV.

They say money talks, but not in this case.