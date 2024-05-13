Bride and groom get unexpected wedding crasher

An eight-month pregnant Florida woman who planned on tying the knot before her due date saw her grand plan foiled by the baby, who wasn’t about to miss the big day.

Brianna Lucca-Cerezo came down with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and landed in the hospital a day before she and her boyfriend planned to get married at City Hall.

When the nurses at AdventHealth for Women found out about the couple’s wedding plans, they decided to put together an impromptu ceremony for her.

“I thought maybe we could get a chaplain to get them married, so I made some calls, and the universe all worked out,” Elvia Birnholz says in a hospital press release. The nurses managed to decorate the labor and delivery unit with flowers from the gift shop and even made a wedding dress out of bed sheets.

Luckily, Brianna had brought the rings and marriage license with her to the hospital.

Brianna and her new husband, Luis Cerezo, also had to forgo a honeymoon after welcoming their son, named Landon Irvin Cerezo, two days later.

The new bride and mom had nothing but praise for the nurses.

“How everyone came together, you feel like the only patient in the whole hospital,” she said. “If we have another, we’re definitely coming to AdventHealth.”