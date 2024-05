A group of French bakers are rolling in dough — and we don’t mean money.

The team of 18 bakers broke the Guinness World Record for the longest baguette, which measured a whopping 461 feet, according to a post on the social media platform X.

It broke the previous record of 435 feet in Como, Italy, in 2019, according to Guinness World Records.

Guess they had it in the bag(uette).