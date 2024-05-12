NBA Playoffs Sunday & NBA Draft Lottery

Haliburton, Pacers take advantage of short-handed Knicks to even series with 121-89 rout in Game 4

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 20 points, T.J. McConnell added 15 points and 10 assists and the Indiana Pacers rolled to their third-biggest postseason victory ever, beating the New York Knicks 121-89 on Sunday to even the Eastern Conference semifinal series at 2-2. Haliburton also had six rebounds, five assists and four 3-pointers as the Pacers led by 43 points during a start-to-finish romp. They fell just short of their most lopsided playoff victory, when they beat Cleveland by 34 points in April 2018. Game 5 of the series will be played Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

Hawks win NBA lottery in year where there’s no clear choice for No. 1 pick

CHICAGO (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks won the NBA draft lottery, landing the No. 1 pick and a potential cornerstone player in a year where there’s no clear-cut choice. The Hawks hit the jackpot despite just 3% odds after finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference at 36-46. They dropped their final six regular-season games and lost to the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the play-in tournament. The Hawks haven’t won a postseason series since a surprising run to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021. They got knocked out in the first round in 2022 and 2023. Washington, Houston, San Antonio and Detroit rounded out the top five. The draft is June 26-27 in Brooklyn.

Portland Trail Blazers drop down getting the 7th pick in the Draft.