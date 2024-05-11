Working remote while on vaca? Enter the “hush workation”

Sure, it’s a little clunky, but the practice is apparently so common that there’s a term for working remotely while secretly on vacation: “hush workation.”

In fact, nearly a third of Americans say they’ve logged into their remote jobs while on vacation without their bosses knowing about it, according to a new survey.

The poll of 2,000 employed people in this country that was commissioned by the hospitality industry cloud service company Mews revealed 52% were into the idea, while 29% have actually done it.

That said, they weren’t being totally unprofessional: Nearly 40% admitted to working while traveling because they like what they do for a living; 28% say they’ve done it to hit a deadline.

More than a quarter, however, say they did it to save their paid time off.

Fifty-two percent say they’ve used a planned work trip as a springboard to the actual vacation their superiors knew about, and nearly 30% have extended their stays to secretly work remotely.

While most of those keep it semi-profesh by working out of their hotel room (69%), others really push their luck, like the 25% who log in from poolside, at the spa or at a hotel bar or restaurant.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.