Sightseers play real game of hungry, hungry hippos

A group of tourists on Namibia’s Chobe River got a little too up close and personal with nature when their boat was attacked by an angry hippo.

A video obtained by the Sun shows the boat cruising by a pod of hippos taking a bath, when one roars toward the boat and takes a big bite out of the motor, causing it to stall.

Jackie Boshoff, a passenger on the boat, tells the outlet that it was a “routine job for the skipper to approach such a pod of hippos,” adding he did it “how he always does and has been doing for over 13 years.”

“We were quiet on the boat, not making a lot of noise, and the engine was off as we approached them from a safe distance,” she explains. “Then suddenly one particular male hippo began chasing the boat out of nowhere.”