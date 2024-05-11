Nuggets bounce back with 117-90 blowout of Timberwolves behind 24 points from energized Murray

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jamal Murray rebounded from a rough start to the Western Conference semifinals with 24 points to lead the Denver Nuggets on a 117-90 romp in Game 3 that made the Minnesota Timberwolves the last team in the NBA to lose in this postseason. Nikola Jokic had 24 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists, Michael Porter Jr. scored 21 points and the Nuggets cut the series lead to 2-1 on the strength of 14-for-29 shooting from 3-point range. Game 4 is Sunday. Anthony Edwards had a quiet 19 points to lead the Wolves, who went just 9 for 31 from deep.