Happy birthday … in the name of the law

When the police show up at your door, they usually come armed with guns, not a banana muffin and candles — but that’s exactly what a caller was greeted with during a recent wellness check.

After the man placed a 911 call, officers went over the details of the report and realized the caller just wanted someone to sing “Happy Birthday” to him.

“We didn’t believe it at first. We thought it was a joke so once we verified it actually was his birthday we said well everyone has one birthday so everyone deserves to feel special on their day,” Boston police Officer Israel Bracho tells ABC affiliate WCVB-TV.

But first, they stopped off for the muffin, because, as Bracho says, “you can’t show up to someone’s house empty-handed.”

Seeing the look on the 25-year-old caller’s face made it all worthwhile, says Bracho, explaining, “This is just an example of a lot of things that other officers do on a nightly basis that’s just great that don’t get the air time that I’m getting right now.”