Wildfire Season Arrives Early As Selah Douses 100 Acre Brush Fire

The wildfire season arrived early Wednesday as firefighters doused a 100 acre fire on Selah Ridge and along the Naches River. The blaze, The Lookout Point Fire, reported at about 2:30 pm caused power outages in Yakima and Selah.

FIREFIGHTERS WERE ABLE TO GET THE FIRE UNDER CONTROL

The fire was under control and contained late Wednesday night. Firefighters from throughout the region responded to help put out the fire including firefighters from the Yakima Training Center, Gleed and Yakima. Selah fire officials posted a note on the Selah Fire Department Facebook page saying “this fire burned 100 acres, and took all of us working together to put it out. We could not be as successful without these great partners willing to send units to assist when the need arises.”

STATE HELP ARRIVED FAST WITH WATER DUMPS

Helicopters from the Department of Natural Resources that are stationed at the Yakima Airport dropped water to help control the flames. The cause of the fire remains under investigation but authorities say it started on the east side of the Selah Ridge. Firefighters worked to make sure the fire didn’t jump the Naches River. No structures burned and no injuries were reported.

NOW IS THE TIME TO PREPARE YOUR PROPERTY FOR THE UPCOMING FIRE SEASON

It’s getting dry in the Selah area and firefighters say now is the time to prepare your property for the wildfire season. Selah fire officials will visit your home to give you tips on how to protect your family and property. Contact the Selah Fire Department and ask about the Home Ignition Zone Inspections at (509) 698-7318.