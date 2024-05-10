Unhappy hour: Beer spill ties up traffic

Miller time came earlier than expected when an overturned truck loaded with the beer overturned on Interstate 41 in Wisconsin recently, according to UPI.

A social media post by the Menomonee Falls Police Department reported two lanes of traffic were closed for the clean-up operation and police drivers were told to seek an alternate route or expect delays.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police say while alcohol was technically involved, its consumption wasn’t a factor.

The beer was the only casualty of the crash, per to the outlet.