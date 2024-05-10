Merkley Statement on President Biden’s Recent Actions Regarding Offensive Weapons Deliveries to Israel

May 9, 2024

Washington, D.C. – Today, Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley issued the following statement in response to President Biden’s recent comments that he would not send bombs and artillery shells to Israel if they launch a major invasion of Rafah:

“President Biden’s recent pause on the shipment of 500- and 2,000-pound bombs is the right decision. The president is also right to express concern about how these offensive weapons are being used in Gaza as the Israeli government’s campaign has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, including 24,000 women and children.

“This ‘indiscriminate bombing’—as President Biden himself has called it—is at odds with our American values and American law. It is being carried out in a manner that is not targeted at Hamas and is harming civilians on a massive scale. America, as a close partner and ally of Israel, must not continue to support that campaign.

“I was horrified by the Hamas attack on October 7 and fully support Israel’s right to go after Hamas. I also fully support a ceasefire that achieves lasting peace, the release of all hostages, and the opportunity to deliver massive amounts of humanitarian aid into Gaza. But, as long as Israel plans to use American weapons in a fashion that produces high levels of civilian casualties, the U.S. should refuse to resupply those offensive weapons.”