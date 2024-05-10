Doncic scores 29 points as Mavericks top Thunder 119-110 to tie series at 1-1

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Luka Doncic had 29 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-110 to even their Western Conference semifinals series at one win apiece. The Thunder held Doncic to 19 points on 6-for-19 shooting in Game 1. He bounced back and made 11 of 21 field goals in Game 2. P.J. Washington added 29 points and 11 rebounds for the Mavericks. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists and Jalen Williams added 20 points for the Thunder. Oklahoma City lost for the first time in the postseason.