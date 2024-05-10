Dog and deer stroll through Iowa town

People in Tipton, Iowa couldn’t believe their eyes recently when they saw a dog and a deer casually strolling around town together.

“Sometimes a dog just wants to take his deer for a walk,” the Tipton Police Department shared on its Facebook page, along with a shot of the two walking past a store and relaxing on a lawn.

The unusual couple were minding their own business and and weren’t causing any harm. In fact, one follower commented that the deer even appeared to be window shopping.”

Unfortunately, the pair wandered too close to traffic, bringing their sightseeing tour to an end.

“The dog is clearly remorseful but the deer was muttering something about breaking free and doing it all again tomorrow!” the Tipton Police Department wrote in a followup post, along with a picture of the pup and the buck.