Bet you already know which is the most gambling-addicted state in the U.S.

May 10, 2024 GNCadm1n Lifestyle 0

As gamblers would say, it’s a safe bet: Nevada, home to Las Vegas, has been named the Most Gambling-Addicted State in the U.S., according to the financial site WalletHub

Using a set of 20 metrics, from the number of places to gamble to the share of adults with gambling disorders, Nevada ranked #1. 

Perhaps not surprising, considering you can find a slot machine just about anywhere. 

Coming in second was South Dakota; in third place was Montana; fourth was Louisiana; Pennsylvania rounded out the top five. 

The least-addicted state, in 50th place, was Utah, where gambling is illegal. That said, it’s also illegal in Hawaii, but people do it — “The 50th State” ranked #44 on the list. 

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.