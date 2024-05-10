Barricaded suspect in custody

Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office

Law enforcement officers arrest a man after he broke into an occupied home in Fairview and barricaded himself inside for several hours.

On May 9, 2024, at 3:30 p.m., Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call from a homeowner in the 200 block of Bridge Street in Fairview. The caller reported that an unknown man was trying to enter their home. The caller, and other occupants, were able exit the house and meet deputies down the street. Deputies established a perimeter around the home to keep the suspect contained to a single location and protect surrounding neighbors. During the call, deputies learned that the suspect may have had access to weapons. In response, incident command activated the East Metro Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team. East Metro SWAT is comprised of Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies and Gresham Police officers, and includes members specially trained in crisis negotiation and drone operations.

After obtaining an arrest warrant for the suspect, the SWAT team entered the home and took the man into custody without further incident, at approximately 11 p.m.

The suspect will be identified in a future press release after they are booked into the Multnomah County jail.

No injuries were reported by the home’s occupants, the suspect, or law enforcement officers.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the cooperation and patience of all residents impacted by the police activity.