The Dalles Police Department Responds to Stabbing at Home Depot

On May 8th, 2024 The Dalles Police Department (TDPD) received a call of a disturbance in the Home Depot parking lot at 3600 West 6th Street in The Dalles. While officers responded, updated information was provided that the disturbance now included a stabbing. Officers arrived with Deputies from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office and Firefighters from Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue. Officers found an adult male stabbed in the abdomen and he was able to provide a statement before being transported to Adventist Health in The Dalles. He was able to give a more detailed statement while being treated at the hospital.

Officers developed a suspect in the stabbing and requested investigatory assistance from TDPD detectives, who responded to aid in the investigation. Detectives served a search warrant at a residence in Wasco County and recovered the knife that is believed to be used in the incident (Photo). Detectives arrested Modesto Tellez Torrez, 36 years old, of Wasco County on a charge of Assault in the first degree, a felony. Other charges are possible as the investigation continues.

TDPD thanks our partner agencies at the Wasco County Sheriff’s Department and Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue. By working together, we are all able to serve our community better and respond more effectively to cases such as this that require greater resources to resolve.