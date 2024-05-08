Woman substitutes inmate husband with cardboard cutout

Jade Chipps has the model husband — cardboard, to be exact.

According to the Daily Star, the 31-year-old U.K. resident met her husband, Chris, who’s serving a 31-year sentence for burglary and identity theft, through a prison pen-pal service. After exchanging letters and phone calls and meeting at the prison, the two decided to tie the knot.

Jade has never spent time with Chris outside of the prison, but they have a lot to look forward to when he does get out — Chris has a big-bucks stake in a casino and owns the house in which Jade currently lives with his life-size cardboard cutout.

“When Chris gets out, he’s going to be a different person,” she insists.

So is Jade, who reveals, “He wants to impregnate me right away.”