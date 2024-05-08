Thieves make off with 100 pounds of smoked salmon

Robberies happen all the time, but this one has many people, including the store’s proprietor, scratching their heads.

Desiree Chinn tells ABC News affiliate KIRO-TV that when a staff member arrived at Seattle Fish Guys to open the store on Sunday, they realized the store had been robbed. However, instead of stealing nonperishable items that would’ve been easy to unload for money, like alcohol, the crooks made off with over 100 pounds of smoked salmon, worth a few thousand dollars.

Chinn believes the thieves are former customers who had inside info on the establishment, because the items they stole, including the salmon, were packaged inconspicuously.

“They need to keep it refrigerated or they’re going to have to eat a lot of it,” Chinn tells the outlet.

Despite the robbery, Seattle Fish Guys opened as usual the next day, according to a Facebook post shared the day of the robbery. But we’re assuming they needed to replace the lox.