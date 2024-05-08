A matter of dollars and pesos: man snags Cartier earrings for $14

A resident of Mexico scored $14,000 worth of Cartier earrings for the bargain basement price of $14, thanks to someone’s poor math skills.

In an April 20 post on the social media platform X, Rogelio Villarreal recalled discovering a set of diamond earrings worth $11,600 listed on Cartier’s website for 237 Mexican pesos, or $13.91, according to USA Today.

Villarreal snatched up two sets of the earrings, but later noticed the jeweler corrected the price to 237,000 pesos, which converts to the more accurate figure — $13,890.

Cartier tried canceling his order, but Villarreal held his ground, citing a federal consumer protection law in Mexico that forces a vendor to honor the terms and conditions of the original sale.

Opting to avoid a court trial, Cartier let Villarreal have the earrings, which he gifted to his mother, for the price he paid.

After all, los diamantes son los mejores amigos de una chica. Translation: Diamonds are a girl’s best friend.

Comprendes, Cartier?