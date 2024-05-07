This is definitely not a smart way to get your kicks

An Idaho Falls man who apparently had a little too much to drink is facing a hefty fine and possible jail time for allegedly kicking a bison in the leg at Yellowstone National Park.

Clarence Yoder, 40, suffered minor injuries as a result of the altercation, but that’s the least of his problems. He was arrested and charged with being under the influence of alcohol to a degree that may endanger oneself, disorderly conduct as to create or maintain a hazardous condition, approaching wildlife and disturbing wildlife — each of which carry fines of up to $5,000 and six months in jail, ABC News has learned.

Yoder’s designated drunken driver, 37-year-old McKenna Bass, was also arrested and cited for DUI, interference for failure to yield to emergency light activation and disturbing wildlife, authorities tell ABC.

