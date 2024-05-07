Take a guided hike on Mt. Hood National Forest this summer

Mt. Hood National Forest is hosting its second annual “Hike with a Ranger” series this summer on select Saturdays from May through October. Each hike will be led by recreation staff and a scientist or specialist, featuring a natural or cultural resource theme.
“We started this program last year on the Forest’s east side and it was a success,” said Jon Breithaupt, acting Mt. Hood National Forest Recreation Program Manager. “Public lands belong to everyone, regardless of experience level. This hiking series provides an opportunity for visitors to enjoy the outdoors while learning about the area’s resources.”
Each hike has a limit of 12 participants, or 10 in wilderness, and free registration is required via Eventbrite. Learn more about the series and sign up: www.fs.usda.gov/goto/mthood/hikewitharanger
Trails of varying difficulty are available. Hikes begin around 10 a.m. Some trailheads require a cash day-use fee payment or recreation pass. More information on day-use fees and recreation passes can be found on our website: www.fs.usda.gov/goto/mthood/passes
Hike Schedule
- May 11: Little Zigzag Falls Trail – Hydrology of Little Zigzag Falls
- June 22: Show Pony Trail – The Mt. Hood’s Wildfire Crisis Strategy
- June 29: Dog River Trail – Mushroom and plant identification on Mt. Hood’s east side
- July 13: Lakeshore Trail – Wildlife identification and habitat of the Lost Lake area
- July 27: Crosstown and Enid Lake Trails – Plants and wildflowers of the Government Camp area
- Aug. 10: Pacific Crest and Twin Lakes Trails – Wilderness areas around Mt. Hood
- Aug. 24: Trillium Lake Loop Trail – Wildlife of the Trillium Lake area
- Sept. 7: Laurance Lake High Ridge Trail – Geology of Mt. Hood’s north face and nearby lava flows
- Sept. 14: Old Salmon River Trail – The lifecycle of Pacific Northwest salmon
- Sept. 21: Tilly Jane Trail – Cloud Cap and Tilly Jane Historic Area tour
- Oct. 5: Tamanawas Falls/East Fork Trail Loop – Anadromous fish and aquatic ecosystems
- Oct. 12: Pioneer Bridle Trail – The Barlow Road segment of the Oregon National Historic Trail
This schedule may be subject to change, depending on wildfire season or staff availability. Those who register will be notified of any changes or cancelations. Contact one of our district offices for more information: www.fs.usda.gov/detail/mthood/about-forest/offices
