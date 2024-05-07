Take a guided hike on Mt. Hood National Forest this summer

Mt. Hood National Forest is hosting its second annual “Hike with a Ranger” series this summer on select Saturdays from May through October. Each hike will be led by recreation staff and a scientist or specialist, featuring a natural or cultural resource theme.

“We started this program last year on the Forest’s east side and it was a success,” said Jon Breithaupt, acting Mt. Hood National Forest Recreation Program Manager. “Public lands belong to everyone, regardless of experience level. This hiking series provides an opportunity for visitors to enjoy the outdoors while learning about the area’s resources.”

Each hike has a limit of 12 participants, or 10 in wilderness, and free registration is required via Eventbrite. Learn more about the series and sign up: www.fs.usda.gov/goto/mthood/hikewitharanger

Trails of varying difficulty are available. Hikes begin around 10 a.m. Some trailheads require a cash day-use fee payment or recreation pass. More information on day-use fees and recreation passes can be found on our website: www.fs.usda.gov/goto/mthood/passes

Hike Schedule

This schedule may be subject to change, depending on wildfire season or staff availability. Those who register will be notified of any changes or cancelations. Contact one of our district offices for more information: www.fs.usda.gov/detail/mthood/about-forest/offices

