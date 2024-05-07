Survey shows playing video games is the hardest habit for Americans to break

(NOTE CONTENT) When one thinks of bad habits, they might not think of playing video games, but according to some Google search data, Americans are finding that their number one vice.

The website Go Smoke Free analyzed Google searches across all 50 states for 820 terms related to breaking habits, and with 1.95 million Google queries a month, people wanted to stop gaming the most.

Coming in second was “eating fast food,” with more than 1.6 million asks per month on how to stop.

A distant third was people asking Google some 490,000 times a month on average how best to stop snacking.

The fourth habit Americans wanted to quit was smoking, with more than 305,000 searches on that monthly.

Rounding out the top five? Masturbation. Roughly 253,000 searches were found on that topic per month.

And knock it off, Georgia, Virginia and Hawaii: You’re the states most commonly asking Google about it.

In order, the rest of the top 10 things Americans wanted to quit were bullying (#6), lying (#7), social media (#8), drinking energy drinks (#9) and popping zits (#10).

Methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.