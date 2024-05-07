Japanese town is screening tourists — literally

Fujikawaguchiko, Japan, has found itself in an unusual situation of late: it’s been bombarded with unruly tourists taking advantage of the town’s spectacular view of Mount Fuji. So city officials decided to build a large black screen to obstruct the view.

Michie Motomochi, a local cafe owner, tells The Associated Press she’s happy to see the tourists, whose numbers have surged after the COVID-19 pandemic kept people away. It’s their behavior — littering, crossing the road with busy traffic, ignoring traffic lights, trespassing onto private properties — that has her concerned.

The town has tried more conventional measures to keep the unruly guests in check, but nothing seemed to work. That left one option — building the 8-foot-high, 65-foot-long screen.

So it looks like, for the time being at least, tourists will have to settle for a post card.