Gilgeous-Alexander has 29 points to help Thunder roll past Mavericks in Game 1 of West semifinals

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points to help the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the Dallas Mavericks 117-95 in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series. Chet Holmgren added 19 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Thunder. Jalen Williams struggled with his shot for three quarters but scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth to help Oklahoma City remain unbeaten in the playoffs. Dallas star Luka Doncic scored 19 points on 6-for-19 shooting and had five turnovers. Kyrie Irving scored 20 points and Daniel Gafford added 16 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for the Mavericks.