FATAL CRASH- HWY 26 – WASCO COUNTY

News Release from Oregon State Police

Posted on FlashAlert: May 6th, 2024 11:05 AM

Wasco County, Ore. 4 May 24- On Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 6:51 a.m., Oregon State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy-26, near milepost 93, in Wasco County.

The preliminary investigation indicated a Toyota Scion, operated by Kyle D. Kircher (30) of Happy Valley, left the roadway at the Mill Creek Bridge and landed approximately 250 feet below the bridge on the canyon floor.

The operator of the vehicle (Kircher) was declared deceased at the scene.

Kircher was reported as suicidal at 12:19 a.m. and the vehicle was located in the canyon by the Warm Springs Police Department at 1:05 a.m.. Due to the location of the vehicle, dark lighting conditions, and safety concerns the recovery was delayed until daylight. At this time, the evidence indicates the crash was intentional.

The highway was impacted for approximately four hours.

OSP was assisted by Warm Spring PD, Warm Springs Fire, Deschutes County Search and Rescue, and ODOT.