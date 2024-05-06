Wyden Applauds Final Approval of the REPORT Act; Wyden Provision Requires Big Tech to Secure Digital Evidence of Crimes Against Children

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today praised the House passage of the REPORT Act this week, and President Biden’s expected signature of the bill today. The REPORT Act, by Sens. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., will modernize the U.S. system for reporting digital child sexual abuse material to improve investigation and prosecution of heinous crimes against children.

“Senators Blackburn and Ossoff worked closely with me to require that tech companies meet federal cybersecurity best practices to secure extremely sensitive images and videos documenting child abuse from theft and leaking by hackers,” Wyden said. “It also requires annual audits of those companies’ cybersecurity to ensure that they are actually doing what the law requires to secure this highly sensitive material. I sincerely appreciate Senators Blackburn and Ossoff for their partnership on this important issue.”