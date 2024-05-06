Who is that masked Cheeseball Man?

A recent New York University grad is a citywide hero for his cheesy accomplishment: downing an entire tub of cheeseballs.

Cheeseball Man, as he calls himself, had been promoting the April 27 event in New York City’s Union Square Park for a couple of months, according to ABC News. When the momentous occasion arrived, hundreds of people showed up, many chanting things like “cheeseball man” and “eat those cheeseballs.”

The masked cheeseball gobbler, who chooses to remain anonymous, completed the stunt in about 30 minutes.

“There was a moment that I was definitely going to throw up, and then people said ‘keep it down’ really loudly so I just kept it in,” he told the outlet.

He also said that he hopes to do it again next year with an even bigger tub of cheeseballs.