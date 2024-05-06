To employees on DM, “Hey” is a four-letter word

With most colleagues connected nowadays through instant message tools like Slack and Microsoft Teams, the ability to summon their attention is just a “hey” away.

And that’s the problem, according to a new article in The Wall Street Journal, which names this new scourge of the always-connected workforce: “hey hanging.”

While the folksy-seeming “Hey” is a common starter, a “Hi” or a “Hiya” can suffice, too — but the effect is the same, particularly if it stands alone, leaving a colleague waiting for what’s to come.

“While the quick-drop salutation is often innocuous, it can leave recipients fearing the worst — or it can feel like a trap, its friendly tone masking that something else is being added to your already lengthy to-do list,” the publication notes.

To that end, the author interviewed employees as to what the hey is wrong with the dreaded hey, as well as Bryan Robinson, a psychotherapist and author who wrote a book on hybrid work.

He says those three little letters can actually trip one of humans’ most primitive instincts: the flight-or-fight response. “The brain has to know ‘What’s going to happen?’ for survival,” he reasons. “Our minds go, ‘I’m in hot water.'”

Employees who spoke with the publication agreed: “My mind goes to the worst places,” offers an account director who gets hey hanged often by her supervisor. “It’s like, ‘Am I fired? Am I in trouble? Is your mom OK?'”