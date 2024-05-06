NORTHERN WASCO COUNTY PUD RECOGNIZEDFOR RELIABLE ELECTRIC SERVICE TO THE COMMUNITY

The Dalles, OR May 6, 2024 – Northern Wasco County PUD has received national recognition for achieving exceptional electric reliability in 2023. The recognition comes from the American Public Power Association (APPA), a trade group that represents more than 2,000 not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities.

APPA helps electric utilities track power outage and restoration data through its subscription-based eReliability Tracker service. Once per year, APPA’s Reliability Team compares this data to national statistics tracked by the U.S. Energy Information Administration for all types of electric utilities.