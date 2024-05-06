Florida man charged in drive-by fooding

Call it a case of roni-rage.

A Florida man is out on bail after allegedly attacking another driver with a plate of pasta and sauce “over glaring headlights,” according to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun.

Nolan Goins, 46, threw the plate at the unidentified victim through an open window on the passenger side of his car, into the the driver’s side window of the other car, striking the driver in his “arms, legs and torso.”

Goins was identified as the assailant after being “found with the same food stains on his right sleeve.”

Goins, who already has a bunch of prior convictions, was charged with battery and released on $1,000 bail.