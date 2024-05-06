The parents of a toddler who heard monsters in her bedroom got the surprise of their lives when they discovered the noise the tot heard was the buzzing of over 50,000 bees.

At first, Ashley Massis Class and her husband thought their daughter was just imagining the noises. But then they noticed a few bees flying around their attic, according to a series of TikTok videos.

When a pest control company failed to satisfy their request to get rid of the bees, the couple enlisted a series of beekeepers, with little success.

Finally, one beekeeper brought a thermal camera with him and found the bees, along with “one of the biggest hives he’s seen in his 40-year career,” according to Ashley.

The beekeeper was able to remove all 50,000 bees, including the queen, which were moved to a bee sanctuary — but the job is far from over.

“It’s about $20,000 in damage. We’re going to have to seal everything back up, patch the tiny dime-sized hole they got into … and then we have to reinsulate the whole wall. The honey dripped down all these electrical wires, so we have to redo that,” Ashley said.