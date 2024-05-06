Brunson scores 43, rallies Knicks to 121-117 win over Pacers in Game 1 of Eastern Conference semis

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 43 points, becoming the fourth player in NBA history with four straight 40-point games in the postseason, and the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 121-117 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Brunson had 21 in the fourth quarter, rallying the Knicks after they trailed by nine early in the period. He joined Hall of Famers Jerry West, who had six consecutive 40-point games in the postseason, and Michael Jordan and Bernard King, who both had four. Donte DiVincenzo hit the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 40 seconds remaining and scored 25 for the Knicks. Myles Turner led the Pacers with 23 points.