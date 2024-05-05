Rats! Rodent in the toilet lands man in hospital

New fear unlocked! A Canadian man is lucky to be alive after being bitten by a diseased rat hiding out in his toilet bowl.

According to Metro, the 76-year-old man was trying to get the rodent out of his toilet when it bit him on the fingers. He was taken to the hospital for a tetanus shot and sent home, but had to return days later when he started experiencing severe fever, headaches and abdominal pain.

Tests revealed he was suffering multi-organ dysfunction and sepsis. Doctors eventually discovered he had contracted an infectious disease called leptospirosis, believed to have been transmitted by the rat bite.

The man was treated with antibiotics, among other treatments, and is now recovering.