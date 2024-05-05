New robot companion shows off cooking, cleaning and folding skills in new video

While some people are nervous about the advancement in AI, most probably wouldn’t mind a robot that can iron their shirts.

But the artificial company Astribot’s robot companion Astribot S1 can do that and more, as seen in a new demonstration video.

Not only does it stack cups faster than a dateless high school kid and can yank a tablecloth without disturbing a pyramid of glasses on top of it, but the white bot with two hulking arms is also shown carefully sorting random items into organizing trays and peeling a zucchini for a salad it prepares, plates and hands off to a human.

The robot is also shown opening a beer bottle and uncorking a bottle of wine, vacuuming and nearly as important, ironing clothes and folding them.

So maybe the machine uprising is inevitable, but at least you’ll have a clean house and a beer in your hand when it starts.