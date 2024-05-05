Kitty survives shipping cat-astrophe

Here’s one time curiosity didn’t kill the cat!

The cat, named Galena, survived a trip from Utah to California in an Amazon shipping box.

Luckily, an Amazon warehouse employee discovered Galena, who somehow managed to survive almost a week without food or water, according to KSL-TV.

A vet in California was able to scan Galena’s microchip, and her owner, Carrie Clark, was shocked and relieved to get a call telling her they had the curious kitty.

Clark and her husband flew to California to claim their cat the following day.

“It was an amazing reunion! Galena instantly stopped shaking and relaxed in my arms when I got to hold her again,” Clark tells the outlet. “Despite being skinnier and some mild dehydration, her bloodwork was completely normal and she was completely unharmed!

Galena was able to stay alive thanks to a split in the box that gave her air to breathe, she goes on to explain.