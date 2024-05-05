Ghana man sets the record for tree hugging

This man is a tree hugger — literally!

Abubakar Tahiru, 29, of Ghana, captured the world record for hugging the most trees in an hour — 1,123 — at Alabama’s Tuskegee National Forest, per UPI.

Adding another degree of difficulty, Tahiru was fasting for Ramadan and couldn’t even drink water. However, he tells the outlet, it “also proved to be helpful in a way, as there was no need to pause for water breaks, allowing me to continue the attempt uninterrupted from start to finish.”

Tahiru averaged 19 trees per minute, easily surpassing the 700 needed to establish the record.