Donovan Mitchell scores 39 points as Cavaliers push past Magic 106-94 in Game 7 to get Boston next

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 39 points, Caris LeVert added 15 and the Cleveland Cavaliers avoided a potentially franchise-shifting loss by rallying for a 106-94 win over the Orlando Magic in Game 7. The Cavs will play Boston in the next round. Cleveland trailed by 18 in the first half and was in danger of being knocked out in the first round for the second year in a row. But Mitchell, who scored 50 in a Game 6 loss, put the Cavs on his back. Evan Mobley grabbed 16 rebounds as Cleveland won its first playoff series without LeBron James since 1993. Paolo Banchero scored 38 and added 16 rebounds to lead the Magic, who grew up in the series but couldn’t figure out how to win in Cleveland as both teams held serve on their floors.