Survey says 1/4 of Americans are worried about losing their jobs this year

Politicians may project a rosy outlook for the economy, but according to a new poll, many Americans aren’t buying it: In fact, a quarter of Americans fear they’re going to lose their job — this year.

That’s one of the takeaways of the new poll commissioned by the online school CSU Global, which showed that the pressure is on at work as artificial intelligence is on the rise.

Twenty-five percent of the 2,000 American adults polled say they’re stressed about the job market, with 22% of those saying they’re already in an “unstable” industry.

Fifty-five percent of respondents say they’ve been doing the same job for years, with 32% admitting to falling behind in their skills; 54% say their skillset is “outdated,” particularly for the 64% of those polled who graduated in 2000 or earlier.

As far as hanging onto the job they have, 42% say they’re willing to take on more work, and 30% say they’d like to contribute above their pay grade, so to speak.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.