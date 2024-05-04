Soft kitty, warm kitty, turns on sink and floods the house kitty

A resourceful cat’s amusing talent for turning on a couple’s sink and helping himself to a drink of water took an ugly turn when he left the water running.

The first few times she found the water running, Alanna Matson, who goes by the handle @ajmagnifica18

on TikTok, assumed her kids were the culprits.

“We thought someone was getting up during the night and leaving the sink on. They denied it completely,” she says in one of her TikTok videos, obtained by People. “It wasn’t until the video I included, where [her cat] Sam demonstrated his sink turning-on skill, that we realized it had been him all along.”

“[W]e started putting a rubber band around the handle to prevent him from turning it on out of fear that this exact scenario would happen,” she continues.

It didn’t work, because Sam still managed to open the faucet and sit on the drain, causing the sink to overflow and flood the upstairs bathroom.

Things went from bad to worse when her husband went into the kitchen and found water dripping from the ceiling, which eventually caved in.

Aside from having to replace the ceiling, Alanna says they had to spring for a new sink, one with an overflow valve.