Scam victim, 74, retaliates by robbing bank

A 74-year-old woman is facing serious prison time for allegedly robbing a bank at gunpoint after losing all her money in an online scam.

Despite having no prior criminal record, Ann Mayers attempted to rob an Ohio bank at gunpoint, according to a post on the Fairfield Township Police Department Facebook.

Officers caught up with Mayers at her house in Hamilton, Ohio, where they found the 2014 silver Hyundai Elantra she was driving during the robbery and the gun she’d used; she surrendered to police without a struggle.

Mayers has been charged with aggravated robbery with a firearm and tampering with evidence, which are both felonies, according to the department.