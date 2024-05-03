Woman files $3.6 million lawsuit over pothole that caused “numerous physical injuries”

An Oregon woman has filed a $3.66 million lawsuit against the city of Portland, Multnomah County and the state of Oregon over a pothole that she alleges caused “numerous physical injuries, including a concussion, traumatic brain injury, tinnitus, torn rotator cuff, and numerous cuts, scrapes, and bruises.”

Lawyers for the victim, Gillian Conroy, say she was driving her car when she ran over the “pothole that couldn’t be seen from a distance,” according to the lawsuit, obtained by The Oregaonian. She was then “abruptly and forcefully” jerked out of the seat, which caused her head to strike the car’s ceiling.

In addition to the $66,000 in medical bills Conroy has allegedly racked up, and the possible $100,000 in additional medical bills she could be facing, she’s seeking an estimated $2 million in lost future earnings and $1.5 million for “pain and suffering,” which includes “depression and post traumatic stress disorder.”

The lawsuit holds the government responsible for allegedly “failing to monitor the roadway for it, to mark it with warnings so drivers could avoid it and to repair it before someone got hurt,” The Oregaonian reports.