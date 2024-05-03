State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care provider in Spokane County and elsewhere

For immediate release: May 2, 2024

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

OLYMPIA — The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Pierce County

In March 2024 the Board of Physical Therapy indefinitely suspended the physical therapist license of Ethan Jay Livingston (PT61136608). Prior to petitioning for reinstatement, Livingston must pay a $5,000 fine, pass an ethics course, and provide proof of completion of all conditions required by the state of Illinois. In May 2023, the state of Illinois disciplining authority suspended Livingston’s physical therapist license.

Spokane County

In March 2024 the secretary of health suspended the agency affiliated counselor license of Christa LeAnne Hunter (CG61115361). Hunter may not petition for reinstatement for at least four years. Prior to petitioning for reinstatement, Hunter must pass an ethics course and pay a $1,000 fine. Between November 2021 and June 2023, Hunter engaged in a romantic sexual relationship with a patient.

Thurston County

In February 2024 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the agency affiliated counselor license of Andrew Nicholas Brenna (CG61238132). Brenna failed to comply with the terms and conditions on a 2023 agreement by failing to complete a monitoring program.

