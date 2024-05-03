Noisy cicadas disturbing the peace in SC county

Newberry County, South Carolina, is being bombarded by cicadas, and they aren’t being very neighborly.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has been flooded with complaints about “a noise in the air that sounds like a siren, or a whine, or a roar,” according to a post on its Facebook page. “The sound is cicadas.”

“Cicadas are a super family of insects that appear each spring. The nymphs have lived underground for 13-17 years and now this time they are hatching,” the post continued.

The good news, per the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, is that while some people may find the noise annoying, the cicadas “pose no danger to humans or pets.”

“Unfortunately it is the sounds of nature,” the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office post concludes.