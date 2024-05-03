Greater Vancouver Chamber

MAY 1, 2024

GREATER VANCOUVER CHAMBER’S JUNIOR MARKET RETURNS TO CELEBRATE YOUTH ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND INNOVATION IN SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON

On June 1st, over 300 young entrepreneurs from across the region will gather to put their business skills to the test in a profitable location.

Vancouver, WA – Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver’s Junior Market will return on June 1, 2024, for a third year. Brought to the community by the Greater Vancouver Chamber (GVC) and proudly presented by Main Squeeze sponsor OnPoint Community Credit Union , the annual event showcases the creativity, innovation, and business acumen of the region’s next generation of owners and CEOs.

“Exploring the world of entrepreneurship early builds skills and confidence that can help young people achieve financial sustainability later in life,” said Tim Clevenger, SVP/Chief Marketing Officer at OnPoint Community Credit Union. “We are proud to continue our support of Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver and are amazed every year by the creativity, ingenuity and dedication of every vendor.”

More than 300 young entrepreneurs from across southwest Washington will gather at Esther Short Park on Saturday, June 1, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, to sell their handmade and homegrown products. These products include artwork, jewelry, hand creams, birdhouses, organically grown produce and more.

Sparking young entrepreneurial spirits

Visitors are invited to explore the market booths and engage with the young entrepreneurs throughout the day. Each junior vendor will have the chance to participate in a Business Pitch contest sponsored by Palm Beach Tan , providing them with real-world experience, networking opportunities, and expert guidance.

Young CEOs will submit their business results to the Greater Vancouver Chamber at the end of the day for a chance to be recognized as the Vancouver Youth Entrepreneur of the Year.

“We’re thrilled to see the entrepreneurial spirit come to life once more! We invite businesses, community leaders, and residents to join us and show their support. Engaging with these young entrepreneurs and celebrating their achievements not only cultivates a culture of entrepreneurship but also ignites inspiration for the leaders of tomorrow,” said Janet Kenefsky, VP of Operations for the Chamber and City Director of Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver.

Young entrepreneurs earned $40,000 at last year’s Junior Market. The young CEOs split profits between charities of their choosing and their own bottom line.

Market is a cornerstone of Lemonade Day

The Junior Market is the culmination of the Lemonade Day program , an initiative aimed to inspire budding entrepreneurs aged 6 to 16 by learning essential life skills such as business operations, responsibility, financial literacy, goal setting, and teamwork.

Building region’s business community of tomorrow together

Lemonade Day is offered entirely free of charge thanks to the generous support of program investors like OnPoint.

For further information about how to get involved in My Lemonade Program or the Junior Market, please visit https://www.vancouverusa.com/lemonadeday.

The success of the Greater Vancouver Vancouver’s Junior Market would not have been possible without Main Squeeze and Presenting Sponsor OnPoint Community Credit Union and the additional support of proud partners: Chick-fil-A Cascade Park , Colas Construction , Palm Beach Tan , Burgerville , Waste Connections , Perkins & Co , The Columbian , Columbia Credit Union , Port of Vancouver USA , Cal Portland , Securus Systems , Rivermark Community Credit Union , Bridgeview Resource Center , Urban Air Adventure Park , When the Shoe Fits , WHY Racing Events , Vancouver Wellness Studio , Vancouver Farmers Market , Grassa ; PepsiCo , Lifetime Exteriors , and Big Al’s .

About Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver

Since its inception in 2021, Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver has been rooted in entrepreneurial spirit. Engaging over 3,500 young minds across Southwest Washington, kids ages 6-16 have been learning the essential ABCs of business skills, fueling their creativity, and fostering their understanding of entrepreneurship. We take pride in the fact that 35% of our participants hail from diverse backgrounds, reflecting our commitment to inclusivity and community empowerment. Our initiative has made a SPLASH, generating a whopping $90,000 in sales, directly benefiting charities, and lining the pockets of these budding CEOs! We are more than just a program – we are making a difference one junior-business at a time. For additional details, please visit https://www.vancouverusa.com/annual-events/lemonadeday/ .

About the Greater Vancouver Chamber