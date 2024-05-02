La Center Community Library celebrates 20 years

Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries

La Center Community Library is celebrating its 20th anniversary with live music, llamas, and cake on May 14 from 3 to 5 pm. The library opened on May 8, 2004 in its historic building at 1411 NE Lockwood Creek Rd. In 2001, the circa 1905 building was destined to be burned as a firefighting exercise, but Margaret Colf Hepola envisioned something more for it. Soon the Friends of La Center Community Library was formed. In August of that year, the former hospital building was moved a half-mile to its present location. After three years of fundraising by the Friends of the Library, and with contributions from the Colf Family Foundation, Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries, multiple grants and donations, the refurbished 3, 380 square-foot building began its new life as La Center Community Library. In 2019, the building was refreshed with interior paint and carpet.

Today the library is a community hub, serving over 2,000 patrons per month. In 2023, the library welcomed more than 29,000 visitors and checked out or renewed approximately 40,000 library items. Program offerings include two storytimes per week, book groups for youth and adults, maker events, genealogy group, and more.