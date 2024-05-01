Alligator temporarily grounds Air Force plane

A feisty alligator got the better of airmen at Florida’s MacDill Air Force Base recently when he decided to cop a squat beneath the wheels of a tanker plane.

A video posted to the Air Force base’s Facebook shows Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officers trying to remove the ornery gator, who obviously didn’t take kindly to being disturbed.

The gator was released into the Hillsborough River, according to MacDill AFB.

“Our newest toothy Airman has been relocated to a more suitable environment off base,” the post was captioned. “Special thanks to FWC for the assist.”

Maybe the alligator would get a better reception from the Navy’s Amphibious Squadron?