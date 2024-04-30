Wyden, Merkley Announce $345,000 for Klamath Falls Recycled Water Supply

April 29, 2024

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley this week announced that Klamath Falls will receive $345,000 in federal funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act to help conserve groundwater and increase supply of recycled potable water.

“Rural communities in Oregon depend on water for everything from taking showers at home to sustaining their entire economies,” Wyden said. “I’m glad this funding from the legislation I fought to pass is supporting Klamath Falls and the environment by helping to sustain water levels for the city, and also reducing waste flowing into the Klamath River.”

“Communities in the Klamath Basin are feeling the dire impact of years of consecutive drought. From families to Tribal communities to local businesses, to fish and wildlife, the impact of drought touches every part of the region,” said Merkley. “We need to do all we can to foster a sustainable, efficient water supply for the cities like Klamath Falls. With this investment in recycled water utilization and wastewater treatment modernization, the City of Klamath Falls can continue to forge a path to preserve groundwater, enhance river health, and work to fight climate chaos.”

The federal funding is being distributed through the Bureau of Reclamation. The city of Klamath Falls will use this funding to develop a strategy with the South Suburban Sanitation District to increase the supply and quality of Klamath Falls’ recycled water, and improve the quality of discharges from the wastewater treatment plant to the Klamath River.