Woman threatens neighbors with samurai sword over dog poop

A U.K. woman has been sentenced to community service after threatening her neighbors with a samurai sword for failing to clean up after their dog.

The incident was the culmination of a dustup with a neighbor and her daughter that, at one point, saw the defendant, 30-year-old Rebecca Lowe, being punched and dragged down her driveway, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The boyfriend of one of the women entered into the fray, prompting Lowe to pull out the samurai sword.

Lowe was previously sentenced to 18 months back in 2020 for pulling out a knife on a 16-year-old boy who allegedly smashed her car window.

The judge went easy on Lowe this time, sentencing her to 12 months of community service and mandatory therapy, given that she wasn’t the one who started the fight.

The neighbor and her daughter received warnings for their assault against Lowe.