THIS WEEK: Congressman Bentz to Lead Water, Wildlife, and Fisheries Hearing on Delisting the ‘Natural Born Killer’ Gray Wolves

April 29, 2024

WASHINGTON – On Friday, May 3, 2024, Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife, and Fisheries Chairman Cliff Bentz (R-Ore.) will lead an oversight field hearing titled, “How Many Wolves Are Enough? Examining the Need to Delist the Grey Wolf.”



This hearing will take place in Minnesota and provide a platform for expert testimony on the multifaceted implications of the gray wolf surge, including its economic, ecological, and societal ramifications. Additionally, it will scrutinize the federal government’s role in addressing this pressing issue and examine potential pathways forward.

“Wolves are natural-born killers, and they are wreaking havoc upon wildlife, preying on livestock, and damaging the ability of fish and wildlife agencies to do their jobs,” Congressman Bentz stated. “The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service has admitted that ‘wolves are not at risk of extinction in the Western United States now or in the foreseeable future,’ so we must ask ourselves: how many wolves are enough?”

Bentz continued, “The Biden Administration remains idle on this issue. While the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service continues to hold ‘strategic alignment workshops’ to achieve ‘trust and social cohesion,’ the population of gray wolves continues to grow with no end in sight. This is inhumane and unacceptable to our ranchers, farmers, and outdoorsmen alike. Prioritizing the protection of wolves over that of our elk deer, moose populations, and important parts of our rural communities.”

When: May 3rd, 2024 @10:00am CT

Where to watch: https://www.youtube.com/@NaturalResourcesGOP

Members:

Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries Chairman Cliff Bentz (R-Ore.)

U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber (R-Minn.)

U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.)

U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.)

Additional members possible