Felon’s dream of eluding police goes down the toilet

An Oregon man wanted for second-degree kidnapping, reckless endangerment and illegal gun possession charges saw his daring police dodging end in a most undignified way.

Andrew Hamilton Dimmick, 33, led police on a three-day chase, during which he was spotted wielding a sword and inhaling nitrous oxide, but managed to elude police, according to KOIN-TV.

Oregon police later attempted to nab Dimmick in a traffic stop, but he sped away, with officers giving chase.

Dimmick hit a dead end due to some downed trees and fled on foot. A several-hour search proved fruitless. He was eventually spotted hitching a ride, sword in hand, but again managed to elude police.

Dimmick’s three-day flight finally ended in a porta potty, where he surrendered to police after a short standoff.

Dimmick was booked into the Lane County Jail for outstanding charges and for fleeing a sheriff’s deputy on April 19.